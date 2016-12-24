  • BREAKING NEWS TRACK SANTA! Click to follow Mr. Claus as he delivers presents across the globe
POLITICS

Trump announces intent to dissolve Donald J. Trump Foundation

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Denver on Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK CITY --
President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he intends to dissolve his charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

In a press release, Trump said the foundation has done good work, but he wants to "avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President."

Trump has directed his counsel to take steps in dissolving the foundation, according to the press release.

"I am very proud of the money that has been raised for many organizations in need, and I am also very proud of the fact that the Foundation has operated at essentially no cost for decades, with 100 percent of the money going to charity," the statement said.

