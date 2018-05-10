POLITICS

Pres. Trump and N. Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet for historic summit on June 12

Just hours after President Trump welcomed home 3 Americans freed by North Korea, he announced plans to meet with Kim Jong Un next month.

Trump tweeted, "The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"

The announcement follows the medical plane carrying Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song that arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland shortly before 3 a.m. CDT.

The three freed Americans, along with President Trump and the First Lady emerged from the plane to applause and cheers.

The former detainees appeared joyous as they threw up peace signs and shook hands with the President at the top of the stairs, before greeting Vice President Pence and Secretary Pompeo on the tarmac.

"We want to thank Kim Jong-un who really was excellent to these three incredible people, they are really three incredible people," President Trump said in a gaggle with reporters, alongside the three Americans who said through a translator that being home felt "like a dream and we are very, very happy."
