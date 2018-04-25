Trump administration wants hospitals to publish prices online

It could become easier to shop around for health care for your family.Hospitals are already required to provide a list of their standard charges, but getting that information isn't always easy.Now the Trump administration wants to require hospitals to publish prices for standard services online. Hospitals could also be required to give patients better access to medical records and stop billing for unknown services from out-of-network providers.If the new rules are approved by Congress, they would take effect in 2019. They would mostly apply to Medicare patients and providers.Officials hope the changes will influence others in the health care system.