Today is Election Day: State amendments and measures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It is Election Day in southeast Texas, with state amendments and Houston city bonds highlighting the ballots.
With today's general election day lacking much in the way of headline-grabbing, national interest, a low voter turnout is being expected throughout the area.
Statewide, voters will be choosing amendments on property taxes, home equity loans, term limits, and constitutional challenges, among others.
In Harris County, voters will choose on various municipal seats and propositions, which vary by city. You can view a sample ballot on the Harris Votes website.
Polls are generally open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can get more information on polling here.
