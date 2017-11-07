ELECTION

Today is Election Day: State amendments and measures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It is Election Day in southeast Texas, with state amendments and Houston city bonds highlighting the ballots.

With today's general election day lacking much in the way of headline-grabbing, national interest, a low voter turnout is being expected throughout the area.

Statewide, voters will be choosing amendments on property taxes, home equity loans, term limits, and constitutional challenges, among others.

LINK: Breakdown of statewide amendments

In Harris County, voters will choose on various municipal seats and propositions, which vary by city. You can view a sample ballot on the Harris Votes website.

Polls are generally open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can get more information on polling here.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicselection 20172017 electionballot measuretexas newstexas politicselectionTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ELECTION
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Al Green announces next steps in process to impeach Trump
Lewd photos posted to Senate candidate's Twitter feed
Abbott begins re-election bid with no rivals in sight
More election
POLITICS
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
Former DNC chief considered replacing Hillary on ticket
Who is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort?
More Politics
Top Stories
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
'Hero' neighbor exchanged gunfire with church shooter
Wife, mother killed in hit-and-run near school event
Where the Astros have been since the World Series
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Humble ISD hopes to reopen Kingwood HS by March
Show More
Air Force error cleared way for church suspect to buy guns
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
HPD: Girl pistol-whipped after domestic disturbance
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Clara Harris Case
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Selena finally gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Meet the barber of the Houston Astros
More Photos