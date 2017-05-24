POLITICS

Texas House passes Houston reform plan

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas House passes Houston pension reform bill. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas House passed the city of Houston's pension bill on Wednesday with a 103-43 vote.

The approval sends the bill to Governor Greg Abbott's desk to be signed into law.


"Today is a historic day because we have done what many said was impossible," said Mayor Sylvester Turner in a statement. "Today's significance is not marked merely by what we have accomplished, but by what we can achieve now that we have lifted a significant barrier to progress in our city."

Turner initially warned that as many as 2,200 municipal workers could be laid off if state lawmakers did not approve the city's pension plan.

An amended plan allowed firefighters to retain more of their benefits.

The city's plan pays off $8.1 billion in unfunded liabilities for pensions without raising taxes, according to Turner's office.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicshouston politicssylvester turnerhouston police departmenthouston fire departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment
POLITICS
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Pakistani ambassador talks partnerships with the U.S.
CBO: 23M more uninsured under GOP health plan
Texas revives 'bathroom bill,' but only for public schools
More Politics
Top Stories
ONLY ON 13: Bus driver fired for 'reckless' driving
Teen mom, boyfriend charged for abuse of 8-month-old
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Local man accused of leaking trade secrets to China
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
Rodeo offering 50% off surplus wine
Show More
'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight
Package thief enlists small child accomplice
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl OD
Ridge Point football star names top college choices
More News
Top Video
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Local man accused of leaking trade secrets to China
Rodeo offering 50% off surplus wine
What is a microburst?
More Video