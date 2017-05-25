POLITICS

Texas approves feral hog hunting by hot air balloon

The state already allows the shooting of feral hogs from helicopters, but that is expensive and has been very unsuccessful because the aircraft often scare the animals away.

AUSTIN, Texas --
Texas lawmakers have approved the hunting of feral hogs and coyotes from hot air balloons.

Texas' growing hog population causes millions of dollars' worth of damage to crops every year. Texas has an estimated two million feral hogs. Their high breeding rate and lack of natural predators has seen their population explode.

The state already allows the shooting of feral hogs from helicopters, but that is expensive and has not been very unsuccessful because the aircraft often scare the animals away. Hot air balloons are quieter and offer a more stable shooting platform.

The bill requires the state to license hot air balloon hunting.

The bill passed the Senate Wednesday night and now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott for his consideration.

