Maryland becomes first state to backfill potential Planned Parenthood cuts

Maryland is the first state with legislation protecting Planned Parenthood from federal funding cuts. (Shutterstock)

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (KTRK) --
As of July 1, Maryland is the first state in the union to pledge to shield Planned Parenthood from federal defunding.

Maryland's legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, passed legislation earlier this year to backfill potential federal cuts to the healthcare provider. Supporters say it will help protect access to preventative care services for nearly 25,000 Planned Parenthood patients at nine health centers in the state, if the federal government cuts funding.

It directs $2 million from Maryland's Medicaid budget and $700,000 from the state's general fund to family planning services. The legislature passed the bill with enough votes to override a veto from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, and the bill became law without his signature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

