State Rep.'s tearful opposition to sanctuary cities bill goes viral

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
State Rep. Gene Wu's impassioned plea against Texas' sanctuary cities ban is now going viral.

Wu, who represents the diverse neighborhoods of southwest Houston, came from China with his family when he was just five years old.

Video of his testimony has been viewed thousands of times in just a week. Wu hopes his emotional speech would change the conversation surrounding immigration reform.

"I hope it begins a national discussion on how we treat immigrants, how we treat refugees and how we treat other human beings," Wu said.

Editor's Note: Gene Wu is the husband of ABC13 reporter Miya Shay.

