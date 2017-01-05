POLITICS

Source says former Sen. Coats is spy chief pick

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President-elect Donald Trump will appoint former Indiana Senator Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence, a source tells the Associated Press.

The pick could be announced later this week, according to a person briefed Thursday on the decision. The person was but not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Coats is a conservative who spent 16 years in the Senate. He announced his retirement last year and did not seek re-election.

Trump's decision comes as he has been sharply critical of the nation's intelligence agencies and has cast doubt about their conclusion that Russia was behind hacking to influence last year's elections.

Trump on Friday will meet with directors of the FBI and CIA, as well as current DNI James Clapper to be briefed on their findings.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpCIA
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Congressman's son dabs during swearing-in photo
Paul Ryan secures enough votes to be House speaker
Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News
More Politics
Top Stories
MD Anderson Cancer Center to cut 800-900 jobs
Female student reports sexual assault in UH library
Texas 'bathroom bill' unveiled ahead of 2017 session
The Chainsmokers and Sam Hunt to perform Super Bowl week
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen
High-power guns stolen from South Houston shooting range
Show More
Mother delivers own baby in car dealership bathroom
HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
Passengers run after truck kills man on Gulf Fwy
Fire extinguished on platform in Gulf of Mexico
Trapper evicts feral hog family from Richmond park
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos