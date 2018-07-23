POLITICS

Sen. Sylvia Garcia says she's resigning from Texas Legislature in 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

State Sen. Sylvia Garcia is urging Gov. Abbott to hold a special election for her seat this November. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Democrat who represents Houston's 6th Senate District told Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter Monday that she intends to resign at midnight on Jan. 2, 2019.

Sylvia Garcia, the Democratic nominee to replace retiring Congressman Gene Green, is widely expected to win that seat.

Because of that anticipated outcome, Democratic operatives have been urging Sen. Garcia to resign sooner rather than later. If her resignation is effective before the November midterm election, it is more likely that a special election would be called in time to fill her state senate seat at the beginning of the next legislative session in January.

With her resignation not effective until next year, it's unclear right now whether Gov. Abbott would have to call a special election prior to that date.



Garcia, though, has petitioned the governor to call for a special election for her seat on Nov. 6.

She says a special election this fall will save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in lieu of holding an election on another date.

Garcia also said it has been "an unbelievable honor" to serve Houston in the senate over the last three legislative sessions.

Two current state representatives, Ana Hernandez and Carol Alvarado, are actively campaigning for Garcia's senate seat.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstexas politicssenatespecial electiongreg abbotttexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
John Gray among pastors to receive backlash for meeting with President Trump
Judge to city: You can put meeting video back online
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
More Politics
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News