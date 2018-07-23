Moments ago I submitted a letter to @GregAbbott_TX informing him of my intent to resign from #txlege on 1/2/19. It’s been an unbelievable honor to fight for the people of #SD6. I urge the Governor to call a November 6th election so #SD6 will have representation in 86th Session pic.twitter.com/exUwD7eJyy — Sylvia R. Garcia (@SenatorSylvia) July 23, 2018

The Democrat who represents Houston's 6th Senate District told Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter Monday that she intends to resign at midnight on Jan. 2, 2019.Sylvia Garcia, the Democratic nominee to replace retiring Congressman Gene Green, is widely expected to win that seat.Because of that anticipated outcome, Democratic operatives have been urging Sen. Garcia to resign sooner rather than later. If her resignation is effective before the November midterm election, it is more likely that a special election would be called in time to fill her state senate seat at the beginning of the next legislative session in January.With her resignation not effective until next year, it's unclear right now whether Gov. Abbott would have to call a special election prior to that date.Garcia, though, has petitioned the governor to call for a special election for her seat on Nov. 6.She says a special election this fall will save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in lieu of holding an election on another date.Garcia also said it has been "an unbelievable honor" to serve Houston in the senate over the last three legislative sessions.Two current state representatives, Ana Hernandez and Carol Alvarado, are actively campaigning for Garcia's senate seat.