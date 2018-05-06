POLITICS

Sen. John McCain's is 'chatty' and 'walking around' according to his son-in-law

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. McCain's is 'chatty' and 'walking around' according to his son-in-law (KTRK)

Sen. John McCain's son-in-law says the Arizona Republican is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer.

Ben Domenech said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that McCain is "very grateful for the chances and fortune that he's experienced in life. He's reflecting at the end on a lot of different things."

Domenech publishes the online political and cultural magazine The Federalist. He's married to McCain's daughter Meghan.

The 81-year-old senator was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Domenech says, "We appreciate all of the support that we've been given by a lot of different folks who have come out and met with him over the past couple of weeks."

McCain left Washington in December and hasn't yet been able to return.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Trump speaks at NRA National Convention
George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital
George H.W. ready to go home, thanks staff for atrium honor
Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
More Politics
Top Stories
3 firefighters taken to hospital after car crashes into ambulance
Man suspect of shovel attack arrested in Conroe
5 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in hit and run in Chicago
Family evacuates meth contaminated home
Resident shoots suspect found burglarizing cars in SW Houston
Truck slams into home in SW Houston
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
HPD: 2 people shot in road rage incident in west Houston
Show More
Infant baby mauled to death by family's dog
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center
Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland
Suspect dies in crash after fleeing from police in Baytown
Martha Castex-Tatum wins special election in District K
More News