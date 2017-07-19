POLITICS

Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
At the request of Senator John McCain (R-AZ) and his family, Mayo Clinic released the following statement Wednesday:

"On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.

"Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria.

"The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

"The Senator's doctors say he is recovering from his surgery 'amazingly well' and his underlying health is excellent."

The office of Senator John McCain also released the following statement:

"Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate."

