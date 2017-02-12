POLITICS

Sears, Kmart drop Trump-branded merchandise

Sears and KMart are the latest stores to drop Trump branded merchandise from their places.

Yet another retailer has dropped Trump-branded merchandise.

Last week Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus announced they were dropping first daughter Ivanka Trump's eponymous collection.

Now, Sears Holdings -- parent company of Sears and Kmart -- has announced a similar move, dropping Trump Home items.

Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories line

"As part of the company's initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items," a spokesman for Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings told ABC News in a statement Saturday. "Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors. Neither Sears nor Kmart carries the line in brick-and-mortar stores."

