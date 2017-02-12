Sears, Kmart drop Trump-branded merchandise

Yet another retailer has dropped Trump-branded merchandise.
Last week Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus announced they were dropping first daughter Ivanka Trump's eponymous collection.
Now, Sears Holdings -- parent company of Sears and Kmart -- has announced a similar move, dropping Trump Home items.
"As part of the company's initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items," a spokesman for Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings told ABC News in a statement Saturday. "Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors. Neither Sears nor Kmart carries the line in brick-and-mortar stores."
