POLITICS

Anthony Scaramucci breaks silence after White House exit

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Scaramucci broke his silence in a Sunday morning interview with ABC.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) --
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci broke his silence for the first time since leaving the White House in a Sunday morning interview with ABC.

In the no-holds-barred interview, Scaramucci described himself as a "straight-up guy" and admitted it was likely his bombastic style -- evident in a taped phone call with a reporter The New Yorker -- hastened his end.

"I wish they would have given me a bar of soap and told me to go wash my mouth out in the bathroom and move on," Scaramucci said of the profanity-laced interview.

Scaramucci also addressed Saturday's violence in Charlottesville. When asked about President Trump's statement condemning "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides," Scaramucci said he "wouldn't have recommended that statement."

"I think he needed to be much harsher as it related to the white supremacists," Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci was highly critical of chief strategist Steve Bannon.

"I think the president has a very good idea of who the leakers are inside the White House," Scaramucci said.

SEE ALSO: Who is Anthony Scaramucci?
EMBED More News Videos

What to know about Anthony Scaramucci

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
politicsthe white housePresident Donald TrumpABC Newsgeorge stephanopoulosWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
White House communications director resigns
POLITICS
Charlottesville suspect seen with racist group
Hundreds carry torches in anti-immigration march
Clintons plan rare special joint appearance in Texas
Trump warns N. Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
More Politics
Top Stories
Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally
Police: 17 immigrants found in south Texas 18-wheeler
Powerball jackpot expected to climb to $430M
Tropical Storm Gert forms in Atlantic Ocean
Murder suspect among Crime Stoppers' wanted felons
Charlottesville suspect seen with racist group
HEAT ADVISORY in effect in Houston until 7 p.m.
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all next week
Show More
Houston mayor: Time to draw 'red line' on hate groups
Houston's most notorious serial killers: 44 years later
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
More News
Top Video
Sea turtles lay 15 million eggs on Mexican beach
Charlottesville suspect seen with racist group
Houston 7th grader wins 3 medals in Junior Olympics
Murder suspect among Crime Stoppers' wanted felons
More Video