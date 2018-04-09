POLITICS

Russian FM: No evidence of Syria chemical attack

Russia claims Israel behind Syria Chemical attack (KTRK)

BEIRUT, Lebanon --
Russia's foreign minister has called reports of a suspected poison gas attack in Syria a "provocation."

Syrian opposition activists and local rescuers said on Sunday that the suspected attack from the previous day against the last remaining foothold of the rebels in the eastern suburbs of Damascus killed at least 40 people.

The ministry says Syria shot down five out of the eight missiles that targeted the base. It says the other three landed in the western part of the T4 base.

Syrian state TV meanwhile quoted the unnamed military official as saying Israeli F-15 warplanes had fired several missiles while flying over neighboring Lebanon.

Russia earlier managed to negotiate with the rebels an evacuation from that area.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday rejected the reports of the attack, calling it a "provocation." He said the Russian military visited the site of the suspected attack and found no traces of the chemicals.
