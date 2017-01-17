POLITICS

Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks
EMBED </>More News Videos

Donald Trump jumps into the fray on Russian relations, mulling a change in their current sanctions. (KTRK)

MOSCOW, Russia --
Russia's foreign minister says that Moscow is inviting representatives of the incoming U.S. administration to attend upcoming Syria talks in Kazakhstan.

Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference Tuesday that Russia is encouraged by President-elect Donald Trump's focus on combating terrorism.

He voiced hope that Russian and U.S. experts could start discussions on fighting terrorism in Syria, in Kazakhstan's capital when Syrian government and opposition representatives meet for talks on Monday.

He said "we hope that the new administration will be able to accept that proposal," adding that the talks in Astana will offer "the first opportunity to discuss a more efficient fight against terrorism in Syria."

Lavrov said that Russia expects that cooperation on settling the Syrian crisis will be more productive than it was with the Obama administration.
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumprussiasyriaterrorismWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Biloxi renames 'Great Americans Day' to honor MLK
Astros' pitcher calls out Trump over latest tweets
A LOOK BACK: The rise of Michelle Obama
More Politics
Top Stories
Atmosphere 'favorable' for more tornadoes Tuesday morning
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
Spring native relives deadly Mexican nightclub shooting
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Last man to walk on the moon has died
NWS: Small tornado caused damage in NW Harris Co.
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
Show More
Houstonians celebrate legacy of MLK
Group breaks into property, turns pool into skate park
Spill at refinery in Texas City causes nasty odors
Texans part ways with Offensive Coordinator Godsey
Amazon to start accepting food stamps
More News
Top Video
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
Spring native relives deadly Mexican nightclub shooting
Houstonians celebrate legacy of MLK
Group breaks into property, turns pool into skate park
More Video