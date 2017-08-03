Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'

WASHINGTON, D.C. --President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared in a lengthy article posted on the website golf.com. The story on Trump's complicated love for golf also appears in Sports Illustrated magazine.
The story recounts a scene in which Trump was chatting with some club members. Trump told the members he makes such frequent appearances at the property in Bedminster, New Jersey, because: "That White House is a real dump."
Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster.
