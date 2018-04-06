  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: SkyEye13 over fire at TPC Group
POLITICS

Congressman Blake Farenthold resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressman Blake Farenthold resigns amid sexual harassment allegations. (Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (KTRK) --
Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold is leaving Congress amid sexual harassment allegations.

"While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it's time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve," he said in a statement.

In December, Farenthold denied a former aide's accusations, which included that he'd subjected her to sexually suggestive comments and behavior and then fired her after she complained.

At the time, he announced that he would not seek reelection.

The allegations against Farenthold first surfaced in 2014, when he was sued by his former communications director, Lauren Greene. The independent Office of Congressional Ethics recommended that the House Ethics Committee dismiss the case, but the allegations were revived after it became public that Farenthold paid an $84,000 settlement using money from a taxpayer-funded account.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual assaultcongresstexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
Al Green proposes bill to help deported constituent
DA investigating financial public corruption
US punishes Russian leaders with sanctions
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling fire at TPC chemical plant
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Dramatic video captures end of police chase in north Houston
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Ex-Harris Co. employee allegedly stole $30,000 to pay dominatrix
Show More
Driver gets 32 years in prison for killing prom-goer
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with assault in melee
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
More News