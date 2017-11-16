POLITICS

Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour

ST. PAUL, Minnesota --
A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota's Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

Franken's staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsMinnesota
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Social media buzzing after Trump stops speech for water
Candidates make a run for Green's Congressional seat
Congressman Gene Green decides not to seek reelection
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
More Politics
Top Stories
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
SWAT standoff underway in southwest Houston
Astros' Altuve named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
Officials search for resident of home destroyed by fire
Druglord El Chapo's top lieutenant tortured and killed
Patchy dense fog for morning commuters
11 weird things that happen on Houston highways
New world record gets you a free car wash in Katy today
Show More
K9 honored with Purple Heart for bravery
Christ painting by da Vinci sells for record $450M
Blind man saved from walking in front of train
NOW ON AMAZON PRIME: Whole Foods discounts
F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with sheriff over anti-Trump sticker
More News
Photos
STAR Youth Scholarship winner announced
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: The Clara Harris Case
More Photos