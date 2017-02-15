Poll: Would you attend a Fried Chicken Festival in North Carolina?

North Carolina lawmakers are hoping to get a bill passed that will make a Fayetteville festival the official fried chicken festival in the state.The event would be designed to celebrate fried chicken and held the third weekend in May starting this year, and then annually thereafter.Representatives Elmer Floyd, James Boles, Josh Dobson and C. Graham filed House Bill DRH40017-LG-6, entitled Adopt State Fried Chicken Festival.They aim to have the Fayetteville Fried Chicken Festival be a way to bring farmers, consumers, and cooks together to show off the best fried chicken that the state has to offer.It would also serve "as a great marketing and promotional tool for Fayetteville, surrounding communities, and the state," according to the proposal.The bill cites several reasons for the push including that fried chicken is one of the best known poultry dishes and is a common staple in many southern households.It also states that North Carolina's poultry industry has an economic impact of over $36 billion and produces more than 126,000 jobs.