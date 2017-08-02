PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump signs sanctions against Russia as punishment for election meddling

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
White House officials say President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Two White House officials said that the president signed the bill Wednesday morning.

The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress with overwhelming support.

Moscow responded to the sanctions by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before the official statement.

