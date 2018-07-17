POLITICS

President Trump says he misspoke and agrees with intelligence agencies on Russian meddling

EMBED </>More Videos

In an extraordinary embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, President Donald Trump on Monday openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' firm finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to his benefit. (KABC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsinki that he doesn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Back at the White House on Tuesday, the president told reporters that he said he meant he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible.

He also said he accepts the American intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered in the election, but he denied that his campaign had colluded in the effort.

Trump spoke a day after returning to the U.S. to nearly universal condemnation of his performance at Russian President Vladmir Putin's side in Helsinki. Putin said he wanted Trump to win the race against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In Helsinki, Trump delivered no condemnation of Russia's interference and refused to say he believes American intelligence agencies over Russia's denials of meddling.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpthe white houserussiaFBICIAu.s. & worldThe White House
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
John Gray among pastors to receive backlash for meeting with President Trump
Judge to city: You can put meeting video back online
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
More Politics
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News