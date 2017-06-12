WEDDING CRASHERS

President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club in NJ

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch raw video showing President Donald Trump crash a wedding at his golf club in New Jersey. (Photo/Kat Kellerman)

By Eyewitness News
BEDMINSTER, New Jersey --
President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a wedding reception in New Jersey Saturday night.

The wedding party clapped and cheered when he showed up at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. See video of the surprise in the player above.

It appears that Trump is not related to the newlyweds -- and they had no idea he would be there.

The bride ran over and hugged the president, who later posed for a picture with her.

See more photos here:
EMBED More News Videos

See photos of President Trump with the bride and groom after he crashes a wedding in New Jersey.


Trump also signed a few "Make America Great Again" hats and gave them to the guests.

He received a mostly positive response from the guests, with some yelling out, "Looking good, Donald." The crowd then chanted "USA, USA," as he left the room.

Trump has been known to stop in on weddings held at the golf club in the past.

He has been spending the weekend at the club and holding a major fundraiser there for a Republican congressman who helped revive their party's push to dismantle the U.S. health care law.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpweddingwedding crashersNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEDDING CRASHERS
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Taylor Swift shocks couple with wedding performance
Couple invites hundreds of 'wedding crashers' to reception
Snoop Dogg crashes Chicago wedding
More wedding crashers
POLITICS
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Lawsuit: Trump violated constitution with hotel stays
More Politics
Top Stories
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Show More
Open Air Festival lineup released
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
More News
Top Video
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Open Air Festival lineup released
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
More Video