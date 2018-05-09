POLITICS

Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 detained Americans

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea on Wednesday.

PYONGYANG, North Korea --
President Donald Trump tweeted that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is returning from North Korea with three detained American citizens.



U.S. officials had said their release would be a significant goodwill gesture ahead of the Trump-Kim summit that is expected later this month or in early June.

The three Korean-Americans - Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim - are all accused by the North of anti-state activities.

Meantime, a date and place for the historic summit between President Trump and President Kim Jong Un has been set. The details have not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
