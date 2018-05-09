I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is returning from North Korea with three detained American citizens.U.S. officials had said their release would be a significant goodwill gesture ahead of the Trump-Kim summit that is expected later this month or in early June.The three Korean-Americans - Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim - are all accused by the North of anti-state activities.Meantime, a date and place for the historic summit between President Trump and President Kim Jong Un has been set. The details have not yet been released.