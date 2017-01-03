Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Texas
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Paul Ryan secures enough votes to be House speaker
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during The Woodlands Mall robbery
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Texans announce that Brock Osweiler will start against the Raiders
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
POLITICS
Republican Paul Ryan secures enough votes to be House speaker
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
AP
Tuesday, January 03, 2017 12:56PM
The House re-elected Republican Paul Ryan as speaker. He will lead hefty GOP majority.
Related Topics:
politics
paul ryan
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
POLITICS
Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News
Trump threatens GM over cars made in Mexico
Details released on Obama's farewell speech in Chicago
Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017
More Politics
Top Stories
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during The Woodlands Mall robbery
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News
Texans announce that Brock Osweiler will start against the Raiders
Deputy shoots armed man after shots fired inside ER
Officers use bean bag gun on suspect with knife
Video shows fight at gas station before SUV slams into bus stop
Show More
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Trump threatens GM over cars made in Mexico
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
2 chase suspects arrested after Verizon store burglary
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Texas
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston