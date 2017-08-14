U.S. & WORLD

North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue

Protesters rip down Confederate statue and kick and stomp on it Monday evening.

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Protesters in Durham rushed and toppled a Confederate statue outside the courthouse on Monday evening.

The monument of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle was erected in 1924 and inscribed on it are the words "in memory of the boys who wore the gray."



The crowd was small in numbers but steadily grew to more than 100.

As the crowd became more animated, several protesters approached the monument and threw some sort of nylon rope around it, eventually pulling the statue of the soldier to the ground.



After the statue fell, many of the protesters kicked and stomped it.



Protesters then moved on to walk down to Roxboro Street at Main Street, where the blocked the intersection.
The protesters later marched to the site of the new Durham Police headquarters, which is under construction.

Durham Police remained close by but kept their distance from the protesters.
The protest is now over but there is a police presence outside of the courthouse.

Durham protest started off small but vocal and grew as the evening went on.

Related Topics:
politicsprotestvandalismu.s. & worldconfederate flagNorth Carolina
