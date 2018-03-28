GUNS

Retired Supreme Court justice calls for repeal of 2nd Amendment

EMBED </>More Videos

Would Americans be best served without the right to bear arms? That's the argument retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is making. (Shutterstock photo)

By
WASHINGTON --
Would Americans be best served without the right to bear arms? That's the argument retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is making as a growing number of people call for significant gun control legislation in the wake of the student-led March for Our Lives demonstrations over the weekend.

In an op-ed published in the New York Times Tuesday, the 97-year-old Stevens described the origins of the Second Amendment as a relic of the 18th century. He said repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."

RELATED: Remington, U.S. gun company that makes rifle used in Sandy Hook shooting, files for bankruptcy protection

Stevens was on the losing end of a 2008 ruling in which the high court held that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to own a gun for self-defense. He says the decision in that case, District of Columbia v. Heller, "has provided the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power." Stevens retired from the court in 2010, after more than 35 years.

Some Bay Area residents were taken aback by the justice's remarks, including longtime NRA training counselor, Scott Jackson, who says he's been the target of multiple death threats in recent months from those who say he should shut down his firearms safety business.

"My belief is so deep inside of me, my belief, my conviction," said Jackson. "I ask myself, am I doing right, or am I doing wrong? And we all have to ask ourselves that question."

NRA firearms rights attorney, Nafiz Ahmed, believes there shouldn't be a blanket rule.

"There's a very large population in the United States, and one rule for all, may not necessarily be the right thing, especially when it comes to taking firearms away," says Ahmed.

Constitutional law experts say it would be very difficult to repeal the Second Amendment.

"The steps involved are two-thirds vote of each house of Congress, three quarters of the states ratifying, and I think that is very difficult in this political environment," said Stephen Smith, associate clinical professor at Santa Clara University School of Law.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme courtgunssecond amendmentgun lawsgun controlgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Activists look to what's next after 'March for our Lives'
GUNS
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally
Weapons allegedly found on man at Chicago's Union Station
More guns
POLITICS
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
Woman at center of Brown vs. Board of Ed dies at 76
Army veteran in US since age 8 deported to Mexico
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
More Politics
Top Stories
Storms could bring severe weather, flash flooding
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
1 shot when 3 suspects storm into southeast Houston home
Drink of champions: Brewery debuts glitter beer for Astros
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Show More
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Last words of killer executed for stuffing woman's body in suitcase
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for pro-choice princess
Katy ISD superintendent once sued for fight that put man in coma
Gov. Abbott enters future at one of India's biggest tech companies
More News
Top Video
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Last words of killer executed for stuffing woman's body in suitcase
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for pro-choice princess
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
More Video