FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017

The Richard Nixon presidential library tweeted overnight after there were comparisons between the embattled chief executive and President Trump.The tweet read:Some Democrats likened the firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday to President Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre," where a special prosecutor was fired while looking into the Watergate scandal.