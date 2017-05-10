POLITICAL SCANDAL

Nixon was nothing like President Trump, his library tweets

If you think Nixon fired an FBI director, think again, his presidential library says. (KTRK)

YORBA LINDA, California (KTRK) --
The Richard Nixon presidential library tweeted overnight after there were comparisons between the embattled chief executive and President Trump.

The tweet read:


Some Democrats likened the firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday to President Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre," where a special prosecutor was fired while looking into the Watergate scandal.

Democrats call Trump's firing of Comey a 'cover-up'
Congressional leaders want to know whether the Trump administration is using Comey's firing as a cover up.

Timeline of James Comey's firing as FBI director
The Hillary Clinton email scandal leads to James Comey's firing as FBI director.

President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
Days after he testified regarding alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, FBI Director James Comey has been fired.

