"Donald Trump is bored and tired. Imagine how he'd feel if he did any work," the cover asks, adding that Trump has spent six months in office, including "40 days at golf clubs," with "zero pieces of major legislation."
Seemingly set in the Oval Office, the cover art depicts a Photoshopped Trump lounging in a recliner, eating Cheetos and drinking Diet Coke and watching television and looking disinterested.
Does Trump still want to be president? America’s boy king doesn’t like to work hard. Read our latest cover story: https://t.co/SPddThkJin pic.twitter.com/gyAhCqV4Up— Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 4, 2017
The accompanying story, penned by Alexander Nazaryna, is titled with a message seemingly intended for Trump himself: "Golf and television won't make America great again."
The story itself takes a less inflammatory tone than the cover, examining the trials and tribulations of Trump's first six months in office and comparing them to Barack Obama's.
On social media, Trump's supporters attacked the cover, calling it "#FakeNews" and describing Newsweek as a "desperate...partisan rag."
"What kind of idiots are writing articles for Newsweek? No politician has ever worked as hard as our President Trump," one user tweeted.
