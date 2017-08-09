POLITICS

Memorial service held for former Texas Gov. Mark White

Remembering former Texas Governor Mark White (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A memorial service to remember former Texas Gov. Mark White was held this morning with fellow former governor, Pres. George W. Bush, delivering the eulogy.

The service was at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church in Houston.

White will then lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday before burial in the Texas State Cemetery.

RELATED: Former Texas Governor Mark White dead at 77
EMBED More News Videos

Former Texas Gov. Mark White died of a heart attack on Saturday.



White, who served during the worst economic downturn in Texas in the oil bust of the 1980s, died Saturday at his Houston home.

He was the 43rd governor of Texas and had previously served as Texas Attorney General and Secretary of State.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
politicstexas politicstexas newsHoustonAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
FBI search at former Trump campaign chairman's home
Congressman Green press conference on N. Korea
Tillerson on North Korea: No 'imminent threat'
How would US stop North Korean missile?
More Politics
Top Stories
New details in alleged hookup app murder case
Woman accused of pointing weapon during road rage
FBI search at former Trump campaign chairman's home
Fire starts in garage and destroys Fort Bend Co. home
NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
More storms expected today but the flood watch is over
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
Show More
Tillerson on North Korea: No 'imminent threat'
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats
Police search for driver who hit motorcyclist on SW Fwy
Death for woman who left cousin to die in plastic box
Jackpot: No Mega Millions winner and Powerball tonight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters block roads, strand drivers
Padma Lakshmi: Teamsters threatened me on set
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
More Photos