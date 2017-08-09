POLITICS

Memorial service for former Texas Gov. Mark White today

EMBED </>More Videos

Remembering former Texas Governor Mark White (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A memorial service to remember former Texas Gov. Mark White is set later this morning, with fellow former governor, Pres. George W. Bush, delivering the eulogy.

The service is set for 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church in Houston.

White will then lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday before burial in the Texas State Cemetery.

RELATED: Former Texas Governor Mark White dead at 77
EMBED More News Videos

Former Texas Gov. Mark White died of a heart attack on Saturday.



White, who served during the worst economic downturn in Texas in the oil bust of the 1980s, died Saturday at his Houston home.

He was the 43rd governor of Texas and had previously served as Texas Attorney General and Secretary of State.

Eyewitness News will stream the service live on ABC13.com and the ABC13 news app at 11 a.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
politicstexas politicstexas newsHoustonAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
How would US stop North Korean missile?
N. Korea examining plans to fire missiles on Guam
Houston ISD to fill District III vacancy
Congressman wants to change how you fill out taxes
More Politics
Top Stories
Hit-and-run crash closes outbound SW Fwy
Flood Watch continues for Galveston, Chambers counties
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6
Mom of murder suspect: 'Does not sound like my son'
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Lightning knocks out power at Galveston Pleasure Pier
Neighborhood hoping to catch thieves after latest crime
Show More
Lewd photos posted to Senate candidate's Twitter feed
Training firefighters happen upon man in floodwaters
Lamar High School's Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU
Veteran's family reunited with dog tags
Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13
More News
Top Video
Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6
Lewd photos posted to Senate candidate's Twitter feed
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Veteran's family reunited with dog tags
More Video