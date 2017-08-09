Memorial service for former Texas Gov. Mark White today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2279499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Texas Gov. Mark White died of a heart attack on Saturday.

A memorial service to remember former Texas Gov. Mark White is set later this morning, with fellow former governor, Pres. George W. Bush, delivering the eulogy.The service is set for 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church in Houston.White will then lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday before burial in the Texas State Cemetery.White, who served during the worst economic downturn in Texas in the oil bust of the 1980s, died Saturday at his Houston home.He was the 43rd governor of Texas and had previously served as Texas Attorney General and Secretary of State.will stream the service live on ABC13.com and the ABC13 news app at 11 a.m.