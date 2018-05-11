Meet the candidates

(R) Phillip Aronoff

The Primary Runoff Elections are May 22nd with early voting beginning May 14th.We wanted to introduce you to some of the candidates on the run-off ballot. We asked each candidate to send us a video providing an introduction of themselves and an explanation of why they deserve your vote.For the complete list of candidates and races in the Texas Primary Runoff Election, clickto visit The League of Women Voters nonpartisan election information.I am Phillip Aronoff and I am running for the United Sates Congress in the 29th district of Texas. I have vast experience in business, politics and as an honorary consul general for more than a decade. I am fluent in Spanish, and have been to Mexico too many times to count, both for business and pleasure. I understand the importance of Houston as a global business center, and ways to build on that. I ran George W. Bush's first campaign for governor in Harris County, and have close relationships with many local and national politicians, past and present.I want to expose the residents of the 29th district to different, and what I believe are far superior solutions to the problems facing our country today. The solutions offered by the Democratic Party is empower government, not the people. I want to empower the people.As a grandson of immigrants to this country, I have always welcomed and approved of new immigrants to the United States, especially from Latin America. The reason is that they share our values of family, hard work, patriotism and God as well as limited government, free enterprise, and personal responsibility. What I have come to realize is that these new citizens have not come over to the Republican column when they vote. I believe the reason is that they do not even hear our message.It is my goal and desire to share the ideas and values that can give everyone an equal chance to fulfill their life's destiny to the best of their ability. I believe in Ronald Reagan's analysis that "The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally - not a 20 percent traitor." I want to demonstrate that the Conservative movement and the values I have embraced will enhance life's opportunities for all people living in the US.My challenge will be exactly how to get the people to listen to and analyze both my opponent's and my perspectives on how to manage the problems facing both the country and our great city of Houston, as it continues to rebound from the devastating blows delivered by Hurricane Harvey. I am confident I can provide the better pathway to raise our children and pursue life's treasures.