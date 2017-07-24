POLITICS

Senator John McCain enjoys time with daughter after being diagnosed with brain cancer

Days after being diagnosed with brain cancer, Senator John McCain took some time Saturday to enjoy the outdoors with his daughter, Meghan.

Meghan McCain tweeted a sweet image of her and her father saying "amazing hike with dad this morning" and thanked supporters for their well wishes.


The Arizona senator's office announced earlier this week that McCain had surgery on July 14 to remove a blood clot above his left eye, and testing revealed that he has a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma.

He is now reviewing his treatment options.

