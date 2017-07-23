Meghan McCain tweeted a sweet image of her and her father saying "amazing hike with dad this morning" and thanked supporters for their well wishes.
Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes! pic.twitter.com/P9RR2v91HB— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 22, 2017
The Arizona senator's office announced earlier this week that McCain had surgery on July 14 to remove a blood clot above his left eye, and testing revealed that he has a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma.
He is now reviewing his treatment options.
