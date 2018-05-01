POLITICS

Mayor Turner wants voters to raise tax revenue cap

Lifting the revenue cap to pay for more police was one of the issues the Mayor brought up in his State of the City speech (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mayor Sylvester Turner says current law enforcement staffing is not sustainable, so he is asking taxpayers for their help to fix it.

During his State of the City address Tuesday, in front of an audience of 1,600 of the region's political and business leaders, the mayor announced a plan to raise money to add 500 net police officers to the Houston Police Department.

He will ask to raise the city's revenue cap, the maximum amount of money the city can capture from property taxes.

If on the November ballot and approved by voters, it could mean a higher tax bill for city residents.

This move comes after HPD Chief Art Acevedo told Eyewitness News in January that his force was understaffed and needed help to better protect citizens. He suggested then that it might mean the city would need additional revenue but deferred to Mayor Turner as to how those dollars would materialize.

The mayor also said he was going to take a greater leadership role in under-performing schools.
