Mayor Sylvester Turner says current law enforcement staffing is not sustainable, so he is asking taxpayers for their help to fix it.During his State of the City address Tuesday, in front of an audience of 1,600 of the region's political and business leaders, the mayor announced one possible plan to raise money to add 500 to 600 net police officers to the Houston Police Department.He is considering asking to raise the city's revenue cap, the maximum amount of money the city can capture from property taxes.If on the November ballot and approved by voters, it could mean a higher tax bill for city residents.Mayor Turner adds that there are other options he is considering at this point, but in any case, the city will need to raise at least $90 million.This move comes after HPD Chief Art Acevedo told Eyewitness News in January that his force was understaffed and needed help to better protect citizens. He suggested then that it might mean the city would need additional revenue but deferred to Mayor Turner as to how those dollars would materialize.The new budget intends to include funding for five new cadet classes.The mayor also said he was going to take a greater leadership role in under-performing schools.