POLITICS

Mayor Turner looking at options to raise $90 million in order to pay for additional police staffing

EMBED </>More Videos

Lifting the revenue cap to pay for more police was one of the issues the Mayor brought up in his State of the City speech (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mayor Sylvester Turner says current law enforcement staffing is not sustainable, so he is asking taxpayers for their help to fix it.

During his State of the City address Tuesday, in front of an audience of 1,600 of the region's political and business leaders, the mayor announced one possible plan to raise money to add 500 to 600 net police officers to the Houston Police Department.

He is considering asking to raise the city's revenue cap, the maximum amount of money the city can capture from property taxes.

If on the November ballot and approved by voters, it could mean a higher tax bill for city residents.

Mayor Turner adds that there are other options he is considering at this point, but in any case, the city will need to raise at least $90 million.

This move comes after HPD Chief Art Acevedo told Eyewitness News in January that his force was understaffed and needed help to better protect citizens. He suggested then that it might mean the city would need additional revenue but deferred to Mayor Turner as to how those dollars would materialize.

The new budget intends to include funding for five new cadet classes.

The mayor also said he was going to take a greater leadership role in under-performing schools.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshurricane harveyeducationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
Pres. Bush to stay in hospital as he recovers from infection
Everything you need to know about the migrant caravan
Migrants from Central America temporarily turned away at border
More Politics
Top Stories
Gymnast sues Karolyis over team doctor's abuse
Evicted mom in custody after allegedly leaving her 2 children in hot apartment
Plan to put freeways underground raises flood concerns
Vet loses appeal after shooting cat through head with arrow
Woman says 'I want to be rich and I'm not sorry' in NYT article
Chase suspect gives up after winding pursuit
Witnesses scramble to pull victim from burning vehicle
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs openly
Show More
Police: Woman seen stalking home before murder-suicide
Girl sexually assaulted near La Porte city library
FDA issues warning about e-liquids that look like candy, juice
TxDOT proposes two additional lanes on Hwy. 249
2 Texas cities listed among the worst places for allergy sufferers
More News