'Magic mushrooms' closer to being legal in California

After the legalization of marijuana in California, "magic mushrooms" are moving toward the same status. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
After the legalization of marijuana in California, "magic mushrooms" are moving toward the same status.

A ballot initiative aimed at de-criminalizing mushrooms containing the hallucinogen psylocybin has cleared its first hurdle.

The petition is currently garnering signatures. It needs 365,000 to be placed on a future ballot.

If the measure were put on the ballot and eventually passed, California would become the first state in the nation to legalize such hallucinogens.
