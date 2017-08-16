Removal of Confederate Statues? Selective Moral Outrage? Where were they 5 years ago? 20 years ago? Why now? What's the real reason? — Greg Travis (@TravisDistrictG) August 16, 2017

As the conversation continues surrounding the future of two Confederate statues in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner voiced his disagreement with President Trump's recent comments on the deadly riot in Charlottesville, Va.Turner called Tuesday's comments from the president "inappropriate."He also said the city will conduct a study on what to do with the "Dowling Statue" and the "Spirit of the Confederacy."There is no timeline on when a decision will be made.