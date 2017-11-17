TAXES

The Woodlands congressman architect of historic tax reform bill

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressman Kevin Brady, one of the chief architects of the tax reform package, sits down with Ted Oberg to discuss the bill making it out of the House. (KTRK)

By
The chief architect of the historic and massive tax reform that just cleared its first major hurdle in the House is back home in The Woodlands.

Just 24 hours ago, Congressman Kevin Brady was on the floor of the U.S. House celebrating the passage of the giant tax reform he has pushed, cajoled, massaged, compromised and encouraged America to pass.

It hasn't been done in 31 years and now it's on the way to the Senate.

"[It was a] very important step," Brady said. "Not the last step."

Today, Brady is back at work. He tells us just this morning, President Trump called him to continue the tax reform discussion.

Brady frequently holds on to the postcard tax form he says the majority of Americans could soon file on.



He promised in the end, the vast majority of us will pay less in taxes, but America gets none of it if the Senate can't pass it.

Making that tougher is an attempt to repeal Obamacare's rule that you must buy health insurance - the so-called individual mandate. It's failed repeatedly in the Senate and just two weeks ago, Brady decided against adding it to his plan.

"The American people generally are divided whether they like the Affordable Care Act," Brady said. "Nobody other than some in Washington are defending the status quo and the horrible mess of a tax code."



What about President Trump's Twitter habit? Will that help or hurt tax reform?

"Helpful," Brady said. "His engagement, his town hall meetings, getting out there on the stump has been incredibly helpful."

And the criticism that the plan helps the rich and corporate America first and the rest of us later?

"Nothing further from the truth," Brady said. "A simpler, fairer tax code will keep more of what you earn. There aren't special interest loopholes and carve-outs for some. There is fairness. The American people are hungry for that."

Brady says tax reform could still be on track for passage by Christmas.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips


Related Topics:
politicstaxespoliticsPresident Donald TrumpcongressThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TAXES
Council refuses to raise taxes, despite mayor's request
Humble mulls 1-cent tax hike amid declining tax revenue
How to save during Sales Tax Holiday weekend
Family takes tax-free weekend shopping for test drive
More taxes
POLITICS
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Prominent Houston attorney has died
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
Social media buzzing after Trump stops speech for water
More Politics
Top Stories
HPD confirms identity of officer arrested in prostitution sting
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Alief ISD school bus
Police looking for another Snapchat shooter
Anti-Trump woman accused of identity theft in 2014
Deputies search for gunman after deadly shooting
Popular former mayor's things sold at estate sale
HPD to train officers to bump suspect cars in chases
Major change this weekend for drivers on Hwy 288
Show More
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
How to score a free Thanksgiving turkey this year
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Papa John's celebrating MVP Altuve with half-off pizza
Phone companies get new tools to block spam calls
More News
Top Video
Great Thanksgiving debate questions
Police looking for another Snapchat shooter
HPD confirms identity of officer arrested in prostitution sting
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
More Video