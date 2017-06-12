Two state attorney generals are expected to announce first-of-a-kind lawsuits this morning against President Trump.In the District of Columbia and Maryland, Attorneys General Karl A. Racine and Brian Frosh will file complaints which allege the president violated the constitution.The lawsuit said Trump violated the law by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House.They claim the president's Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., had officials from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia stay there and thus took payments from foreign governments.The justice department is seeking to have the suit dismissed.