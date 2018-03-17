POLITICS

Lawmakers want to mandate car seats for kids up to 8 years old

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawmakers hope to increase car seat requirement age (KTRK)

NORTH PLATTE, Nebraska (KTRK) --
Changes could be nearing in one state as lawmakers continue protecting the lives of their littlest residents.

Some Nebraska lawmakers are hoping that new rules are passed to keep kids safe in cars.

They are looking specifically at changing the age-requirements when it comes to car seat laws.

Currently, children age six and under must ride in a car seat.

State lawmakers want to expand the requirement by two years. Meaning, children under the age eight would be required to ride in their car seat.

Also, children who are two years old and younger would be required to ride in rear-facing car seats.

Mother of five Emily Johnston commented on the requirement expansion stating, "We as people just need a little help with our common sense. Like sometimes we forget that seat belts are to help us, and we should use them, and sometimes a law is what helps get that taken care of for us."

Currently, the law has no language concerning rear facing seats.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicslawsroad safetysafetycar seatsu.s. & worldNebraska
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
Trump: Russia probe should have never started
More Politics
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video