White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has agreed to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russian election meddling on Monday, July 24, ABC News has learned.The Senate Judiciary Committee has also extended invitations to Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to the Associated Press.The invitation is for them to testify publicly on July 26.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.