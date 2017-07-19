POLITICS

Kushner to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee, Trump Jr. receive invitation

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, sits next to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during the U.S.-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has agreed to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russian election meddling on Monday, July 24, ABC News has learned.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has also extended invitations to Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to the Associated Press.

The invitation is for them to testify publicly on July 26.

