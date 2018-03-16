POLITICS

Russian spy ship spotted last year off Eastern Seaboard docks in Cuba

EMBED </>More Videos

The Viktor Leonov, a Russian navy intelligence vessel, has been spotted in the Havana harbor. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

HAVANA --
A known Russian Navy intelligence vessel has docked in Cuba.

Footage shows the Viktor Leonov entering the Havana harbor early Friday. The warship is one of Russia's Vishnya-class ships generally used for intelligence gathering.

The same vessel has made multiple trips to Cuba in recent years in addition to a trip up and down the Eastern Seaboard of the United States last year.

According to U.S. defense officials, the ship made a port call in Cuba in early 2017 and was later spotted in international waters off Delaware and Connecticut. It was presumably monitoring activity at multiple military bases.

Those trips, according to officials, have become commonplace in recent years. Each time, the vessel has remained well into international waters and has conducted intelligence-gathering operations similar to those conducted by the United States.

"There's been a lot made of this Russian ship, the Viktor Leonov, reported to be off the East Coast of the U.S.," Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said in 2017. "It's not something we've seen where they've entered U.S. territorial waters, and as such it's lawful and very similar to operations we do in places around the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcubarussianavysurveillance
POLITICS
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
Trump: Russia probe should have never started
More Politics
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video