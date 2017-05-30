POLITICS

Comedian Kathy Griffin apologizes for photo with replica of Trump's bloody, decapitated head

(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Comedian Kathy Griffin has apologized for a controversial photo of her posing with a replica of President Donald Trump's decapitated head covered in blood.

"I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong," Griffin tweeted Tuesday evening.



"The image is way too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it," Griffin added in a video posted with the tweet.

She added that she is taking the image down from her social media accounts and will be asking the photographer to do the same.

The photo was taken by director and photographer Tyler Shields who shared a behind the scenes video of the photo shoot. (WARNING: Graphic content.)

Griffin originally defended the photo on Twitter, writing, "OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

That tweet, which linked to a video from the photo shoot, has since been deleted.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump's oldest son, called the photo "disgusting but not surprising."



Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Trump rival Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, condemned the photo calling it "vile and wrong."


Mitt Romney called the image "vile."



The Secret Service tweeted from their main account that threats against protectees receive "the highest priority of all of our investigations."

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpcontroversial video
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump's communications director resigns
Anti-"sanctuary cities" protest hit Austin
Half of 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Texas approves feral hog hunting by hot air balloon
More Politics
Top Stories
Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle
Police: Armed man at Orlando airport 'contained'
Attorneys spar over motive in Spring neighbor's murder
Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for separation
Local man held in Dominican prison found not guilty
Man found dead in wooded area near Spring park
Stage Stores HQ employees briefly locked out at
Show More
Couple looks to ABC13 for help after contractor problem
Elderly couple fends off intruder in bloody attack
House under construction collapses in Jersey Village
Former 'Bachelorette' contestant dead at 31
Google: Texans cannot spell 'maintenance'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
More Photos