Houston immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA after Easter tweet blitz

Pro-immigration organization FIEL says Trump's latest tweets show the president doesn't know how DACA works. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston group is speaking out against President Donald Trump's rash of Easter tweets, in which he vowed there will be no deal on the DACA program.

The president blamed Democrats and the Mexican government for what he calls a dangerous flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S., saying the influx of people are trying to take advantage of DACA.

But the pro-immigration group FIEL says the president showed no clear understanding of the DACA program or how it works.

Trump also threatened to pull out of NAFTA unless Mexico does more to stop people from crossing the border.


FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa released this statement Monday afternoon:

"We condemn the President for making the comments against DEAMers and on a day where the nation was celebrating family unity and spending time with their loved ones. Presidents trump [sic] LIES about the DACA deal because in fact there was never a 'deal'. Time and time again the president has failed to show leadership and really try to come up for a solution for DREAMers. In fact by his actions on september [sic] 5th, the announcement of the termination of DACA, and until today the Presidents [sic] continues to demonstrate himself as the biggest opponent of really coming to a sensible real solution. He further continues polarizing the issue by blaming DACA for the reason that people are coming to the U.S. which is entirely not true since the program only applies to small number of specific people in the U.S.. Regardless of the tweets we will continue to fight and continue to push for a permanent solution for DREAMers and our community."

What is DACA?
EMBED More News Videos

What is DACA?

