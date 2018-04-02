The president blamed Democrats and the Mexican government for what he calls a dangerous flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S., saying the influx of people are trying to take advantage of DACA.
But the pro-immigration group FIEL says the president showed no clear understanding of the DACA program or how it works.
Trump also threatened to pull out of NAFTA unless Mexico does more to stop people from crossing the border.
Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018
FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa released this statement Monday afternoon:
"We condemn the President for making the comments against DEAMers and on a day where the nation was celebrating family unity and spending time with their loved ones. Presidents trump [sic] LIES about the DACA deal because in fact there was never a 'deal'. Time and time again the president has failed to show leadership and really try to come up for a solution for DREAMers. In fact by his actions on september [sic] 5th, the announcement of the termination of DACA, and until today the Presidents [sic] continues to demonstrate himself as the biggest opponent of really coming to a sensible real solution. He further continues polarizing the issue by blaming DACA for the reason that people are coming to the U.S. which is entirely not true since the program only applies to small number of specific people in the U.S.. Regardless of the tweets we will continue to fight and continue to push for a permanent solution for DREAMers and our community."
What is DACA?