Hundreds of Texans may have voted improperly

By DAVID SALEH RAUF, Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas --
Texas election officials acknowledge that hundreds of people were allowed to bypass the state's toughest-in-the-nation voter ID law and improperly cast ballots in the presidential election by signing a sworn statement instead of showing a photo ID.

The chief election officers in two of Texas' largest counties are considering whether to refer cases to prosecutors for possible charges. Officials in many other areas say they'll let the mistakes go. They say there was widespread confusion among poll workers and voters.

The law requires voters to show one of seven approved forms of identification. It was softened in August to allow people without a driver's license or other photo ID to sign an affidavit declaring that they have an impediment to obtaining required identification.
