Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Houston on Saturday, waving flags as the hearse carrying the remains of former First Lady Barbara Bush departed from St. Martin's Episcopal Church.Some 1,500 guests filled the church to pay their respects and say their final farewells to Mrs. Bush.Hundreds of mourners were spotted standing along Memorial Drive and on the I-10 bridge, as the motorcade departed Houston to the Bush Library at Texas A&M University.The former First Lady will be buried in a gated plot where her 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.