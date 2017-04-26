Working for the city of Houston can be a great gig - 597 people who work for the city make $100,000 or more, according to data provided by the city.That information is all public under state law since you, the taxpayer, are responsible for paying those employee's salaries.The city has nearly 23,000 people on its employee roster. The lowest salary on the roster is $24,960 for semi-skilled laborers, custodians, a recreation assistant and a car attendant.Three people take home the title for highest paid city employee, along with their $275,000 salaries. The city's aviation director Mario Diaz, public works director Dale Rudick and city attorney Donald Lewis top the list.Physician director David Persee is at spot number four, making $252,764. Donna Edmundson, city attorney, is at spot number five, at $250,000.The mayor is the sixth highest paid employee, making $236,189 each year.The average salary is $55,058.For the 15,937 men on staff, the average salary is $56,814.For the 6,836 women, the average is $51,021.