HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Autopsy results have determined that Houston city council member Larry Green's death was an accident. Tests showed he had a combined toxicity of chloroethane and methamphetamine.
Green was found dead in his home on Tuesday, March 6. He was 52 years old.
Houston police said a missed meeting led them to perform a welfare check at Green's home. According to police, the city leader was found in bed and there were no obvious signs of foul play.
Loved ones said that Green was in good health and had no known health problems. His death came as a shock.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says a special election will be held to fill Green's vacant seat.
Mayor Turner says the election, which must be held within 120 days of the seat being vacated, will be conducted May 5 for the District K city council seat.
Green was the council member in the newly formed district "K," which serves from the edge of the Texas Medical Center to the portion of Houston within Fort Bend County.
Green was sworn into office in January of 2012.
During his first term as a Houston city council member, Green brought more than $20 million worth of economic development projects to his district, which includes the Houston police station and street construction and repair.
Green also pushed to see that women-owned businesses were included into Houston's affirmative action contracting program.
Green earned his BA in political science from the University of Houston and a doctorate of Jurisprudence from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.
He is also a member of the Greater Houston Partnership, a former Board Trustee of Brentwood Baptist Church, a board member of the Texas Black Expo and College of Science and Technology Advisory Board at TSU.