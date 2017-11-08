Historic vote overturns Heights dry zone for bars and restaurants

HOUSTON --Tuesday may have been a relatively low key election day - especially compared to 2016 - but voters did approve a measure that will fundamentally alter the future of bars and restaurants in the Heights. By a 61 to 39 majority, voters repealed the historic neighborhood's dry zone that required bars and restaurants to operate as private clubs in order to sell beer, wine, and liquor to diners.
The measure follows a vote last year that allowed the retail sale of beer and wine at supermarkets in the neighborhood. Even with Tuesday's vote, those stores are still not permitted to sell liquor, but the neighborhood's 100-plus year old regulations have been mostly swept away.
Agricole Hospitality co-owner Morgan Weber had been one of the measure's most vocal proponents. Agricole's businesses - Eight Row Flint, Revival Market, and Coltivare - all displayed signage in favor of the measure, and Eight Row held a "repeal day" party that offered a free cocktail to residents of the 77007 and 77008 neighborhoods who had an "I Voted" sticker.
To read more about this story go to CultureMap
